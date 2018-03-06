Erie Man Behind Bars for Assaulting 1-Year-Old Boy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Behind Bars for Assaulting 1-Year-Old Boy

Posted: Updated:

The Erie man wanted for assaulting a 1-year-old boy is now behind bars.

Aaron Nixson, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said Nixson caused the injuries to the boy while he was watching him and another 5-year-old child at a Wallace Street residence.

The assault happened while the boy's mother, who is Nixson's girlfriend, left to give a friend a ride home late on the night of Feb. 27.

Nixson told his girlfriend the boy fell out of bed, but she found him on the floor with his face covered in bruises.

He was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Erie County Prison on $500,000 bond in that case.

Nixson also faces charges in a robbery case.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com