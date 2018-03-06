Erie Man Behind Bars for Assaulting 1-Year-Old Boy

The Erie man wanted for assaulting a 1-year-old boy is now behind bars.

Aaron Nixson, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said Nixson caused the injuries to the boy while he was watching him and another 5-year-old child at a Wallace Street residence.

The assault happened while the boy's mother, who is Nixson's girlfriend, left to give a friend a ride home late on the night of Feb. 27.

Nixson told his girlfriend the boy fell out of bed, but she found him on the floor with his face covered in bruises.

He was arraigned Saturday and taken to the Erie County Prison on $500,000 bond in that case.

Nixson also faces charges in a robbery case.

