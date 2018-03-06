Attorney Ron DiNicola Considers Run for Congress

Attorney Ron DiNicola is exploring a run for Congress in Pennsylvania's newly created 16th District.

The Democrat has already started circulating nominated petitions. DiNicola is also meeting with local leaders and talking with voters about the issues.

DiNicola said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's recent decision to declare the 2011 congressional map for the state as unconstitutional gerrymandering gives voters in the 16th District a "real choice" in the upcoming election.

Rep. Mike Kelly currently represents much of the area covered in the new 16th District, which includes all of Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Lawrence counties, plus the western portion of Butler County.

He is taking a leave of absence as chair of several non-profit boards as he considers a congressional run.

DiNicola is a former U.S. Marine and Harvard graduate.

