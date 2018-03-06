Millcreek Man Faces Trial for Neglecting Dog

The Millcreek man who was charged for neglecting his dog and leaving her in extremely cold conditions faces trial.

Zachary Laborde waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

He is charged with felony animal cruelty for not providing food, water and vet care to his dog.

The ANNA Shelter named her Grace.

Grace was in bad shape around New Year's Day, but she has been gaining weight and getting healthier since then.

