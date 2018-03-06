Millcreek Man Faces Trial for Neglecting Dog - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Man Faces Trial for Neglecting Dog

Posted: Updated:
Neglected pit bull Grace Neglected pit bull Grace

The Millcreek man who was charged for neglecting his dog and leaving her in extremely cold conditions faces trial.

Zachary Laborde waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

He is charged with felony animal cruelty for not providing food, water and vet care to his dog.

The ANNA Shelter named her Grace.

Grace was in bad shape around New Year's Day, but she has been gaining weight and getting healthier since then.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com