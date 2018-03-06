Erie Man to Spend Decade in Prison for Shooting Death Outside We - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man to Spend Decade in Prison for Shooting Death Outside West Erie Bar

The Erie man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting last year will spend at least the next decade behind bars.

A judge sentenced Shawn Smith, 33, to serve 10 to 20 years in jail for the death of Deandre Carter, 25.

Smith pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other related charges in the April 2017 shooting outside the View Ultra Lounge on West 4th Street in Erie.

He admitted to firing a handgun into the bar's ceiling during a fight.

Carter was shot in the chest and died a few weeks later.

