Federal Funding for Presque Isle Sand Replenishment Uncertain

Federal funding for sand replenishment at Presque Isle remains uncertain tonight.

Right now, park managers are planning a limited nourishment program, while hoping money from Washington becomes available.

Harrisburg and Washington are supposed to split the $3 million cost of the annual sand nourishment to rebuild beaches hit by wind and wave erosion.

But no sand money is in the tentative federal budget.

A lobbying effort is underway to change that.

But for now, park managers are planning to use stockpiled sand, and new sand purchased with only state funding.

The program will start sometime this spring.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said, "Putting sand into the system which has essentially been choked off over the years by groins to the west, is essential for Presque Isle to be maintained long term."

State, local, and federal officials are now lobbying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allocate the funds for sand.

Upload your own image or video

Share:
