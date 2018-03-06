Fugitive Wanted in Erie Arrested in Attic of Dunkirk Residence - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fugitive Wanted in Erie Arrested in Attic of Dunkirk Residence

Posted: Updated:

A fugitive wanted in Erie was found hiding in the attic of a Dunkirk residence, according to the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

Members of the Task Force and Dunkirk Police arrested Anthony Arroyo-Garcia, 33, in the 200 block of Mullet Street.

He was wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office on a bench warrant from January 2018 for violating his county parole.

Arroyo-Garcia was convicted for a felony charge of fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.

He has an extensive criminal history in Puerto Rico, New York and Pennsylvania, according to the Task Force.

Arroyo-Garcia was turned over to Dunkirk Police who will arraign him as a fugitive from justice. He will eventually be extradited back to Pennsylvania.

A woman who has close ties with Arroyo-Garcia is under investigation for hindering his arrest, the Task Force said.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com