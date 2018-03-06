Fugitive Wanted in Erie Arrested in Attic of Dunkirk Residence

A fugitive wanted in Erie was found hiding in the attic of a Dunkirk residence, according to the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

Members of the Task Force and Dunkirk Police arrested Anthony Arroyo-Garcia, 33, in the 200 block of Mullet Street.

He was wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office on a bench warrant from January 2018 for violating his county parole.

Arroyo-Garcia was convicted for a felony charge of fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.

He has an extensive criminal history in Puerto Rico, New York and Pennsylvania, according to the Task Force.

Arroyo-Garcia was turned over to Dunkirk Police who will arraign him as a fugitive from justice. He will eventually be extradited back to Pennsylvania.

A woman who has close ties with Arroyo-Garcia is under investigation for hindering his arrest, the Task Force said.

