Hundreds of Local Students Take Part in 8th Annual Ethics Symposium in Erie

Nearly 250 students are coming off a day about deep discussions on moral issues that face our society. The 8th Annual Ethics Symposium had Mercyhurst University partnering with the Rotary Club of Erie. Organizers say its a way for the students to learn how to speak with one another, even when they don't feel the same. Dr. Rich McCarty, the Associate Professor of Religious Studies at Mercyhurst University says, "I think what we are finding in our society is that we'll yell at each other, instead of talk with each other.

Juniors from 19 area high schools were part of the event, that had them going over ethical dilemmas that they may face in their lives, now, and in the future.