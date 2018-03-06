Erie Maennerchor Club Building Listed for Sale - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Maennerchor Club Building Listed for Sale

The Erie Maennerchor Club building has been listed for sale with Joe Herbert Reality.

The club, which is currently located at 1607 State Street in Erie, will move to a "smaller, more convenient location," Herbert said.

No new location has been set in stone, but the club hopes to secure one soon, Herbert told Erie News Now.

The asking price for the 33,464 square foot building is $950,000. It has a commercial kitchen, six bars, three meeting rooms, a large dining area, sports bar, 4 duckpin bowling lanes and a reception hall for 275 people.

The Maennerchor Club is one of Erie's oldest social clubs. It was founded in 1871 and moved into the current building in 1889.

