Two Teens Charged for Threatening to 'Shoot Up' Two Warren County Schools

School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
A local family continues to share the story of their daughter who was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome in 2016. Last week, they moved across the country so that she can be part of a clinical trial.More >>
A local family continues to share the story of their daughter who was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome in 2016. Last week, they moved across the country so that she can be part of a clinical trial.More >>
The club, which is currently located at 1607 State Street in Erie, will move to a "smaller, more convenient location."More >>
The club, which is currently located at 1607 State Street in Erie, will move to a "smaller, more convenient location."More >>
The Warren School District is taking extra precautions Wednesday morning after several threats were made to schools in the district. School officials have determined there is no ongoing threat and the schools will be open.More >>
The Warren School District is taking extra precautions Wednesday morning after several threats were made to schools in the district. School officials have determined there is no ongoing threat and the schools will be open.More >>
Members of the Task Force and Dunkirk Police arrested Anthony Arroyo-Garcia, 33, in the 200 block of Mullet Street.More >>
Members of the Task Force and Dunkirk Police arrested Anthony Arroyo-Garcia, 33, in the 200 block of Mullet Street.More >>
Police said Nixson caused the injuries to the boy while he was watching him and another 5-year-old child at a Wallace Street residence.More >>
Police said Nixson caused the injuries to the boy while he was watching him and another 5-year-old child at a Wallace Street residence.More >>
Troopers said they take a "zero-tolerance approach" to any threat reported to State Police.More >>
Troopers said they take a "zero-tolerance approach" to any threat reported to State Police.More >>
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds including three to his left forearm, one to the left flank, one to the left abdomen and one to the right-front shoulder.More >>
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds including three to his left forearm, one to the left flank, one to the left abdomen and one to the right-front shoulder.More >>