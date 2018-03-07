Two Teens Charged for Threatening to 'Shoot Up' Two Warren Count - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Teens Charged for Threatening to 'Shoot Up' Two Warren County Schools

Two teens have been charged for making verbal threats to "shoot up" separate Warren County schools Tuesday.

Troopers were called to Sheffield Area Middle-High School around 10 a.m. to investigate the threat made there. A 14-year-old male from Sheffield was taken into custody to face terroristic threats and disorderly conduct charges as a juvenile. He appeared in front of a district judge and was taken to an adolescent center in Oil City.

A second threat was reported at Warren Area High School at 3:05 p.m. State Police arrested a 16-year-old male from Warren on terroristic threats and disorderly conduct charges. He was then taken into custody by Warren County Juvenile Probation.

Troopers said they take a "zero-tolerance approach" to any threat reported to State Police and will evaluate the validity of each threat to see if an individual can be held accountable.

