Additional $14M in Funding Approved for Erie's Public Schools

The additional $14 million in funding for Erie's Public Schools has been approved by the state, superintendent Brian Polito told Erie News Now Wednesday.

The money is expected to arrive within 45 days.

No financial monitor has been appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf. It is a condition of the extra funding.

The state aid is recurring and comes on top of the district's standard $1 million in basic education funding. The money will help eliminate the district's structural deficit and allow it to expand other educational programs.

The funding will allow the district to get back on its feet following years of multi-million dollar budget deficits.

School administrators have spent the last three years lobbying for the funding after cutting their way to a balanced budget each year. That included a massive consolidation, in which four high schools merged into two and several other elementary schools were closed to save money.

