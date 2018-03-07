Erie Police to Open Precinct at Erie High School

Erie News Now is the first to report that soon there will be an Erie Police Department precinct, right inside Erie High School.

Deputy Erie Police Chief Mike Nolan and Erie High School Co-Principal Michael Pisano have been collaborating on the concept for a few months.

They say the move is not about adding school security. Erie High already has five or six school district police officers at the school, and off-duty Erie police come to offer additional support at lunch time. School Superintendent Brian Polito said that since three schools blended into Erie High School in the former Central High building at the start of the school year, the total number of fights have dropped from 95 at this time last year, to 55 this year.

It is about building relationships between police and students. "We’re really excited," said Principal Pisano, "We’ve been working with the police department, having some talks about just trying to build better relationships with our students and the police department."

Erie Police plan to develop the precinct, in space inside the school building, where on-duty officers can come throughout their shifts to work and write reports. The plans aren't finalized yet. "We’re in the early stages of trying to work out maybe some space where the Erie police department can work on some things in the school and help build relationships with students," Pisano added.

The idea has never been done before in an Erie public high school. Police are working out what their information technology needs will be at the site.