Parking Ticket Hike Approved in Erie

Prepare to pay more for parking tickets in the City of Erie.

Erie City Council approved a hike in parking fines during its meeting Wednesday morning.

The cost of a parking ticket for an overdue meter will increase from $10 to $15.

Tickets for violations like parking in front of a fire hydrant would also jump from $25 to $30.

The extra money would help pay for a new system that will let drivers use their cell phones or credit cards to pay instead of just quarters.

The vote to raise the fines passed unanimously. 

Council members said fines have not been increased in more than a decade.

