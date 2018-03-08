Armed Man Confesses to Reverend He Killed Wife at Millcreek Township Home

An armed man who confessed to a priest that he killed his own wife was arrested at Saint Peter Cathedral Thursday afternoon.

Police received reports around 3 p.m. that a man killed his wife at a home in the 5800 block of Forest Crossing and was threatening suicide.

Investigators pinged the man's cell phone and tracked down his white Mercedes SUV in a parking lot near the cathedral.

Meanwhile, the man was inside the rectory office, where he told the priest that he killed his wife. The priest then called 9-1-1 and kept the man calm, police said.

The situation ended peacefully when police brought the man outside in handcuffs. He gave up without a fight, according to police.

Millcreek Township Police confirmed a woman was found dead inside the home, and a male person of interest was in custody.

The death is being called an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community, according to police.

The deputy coroner arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. The police presence winded down around 5:45 p.m.

Erie News Now has learned a 44-year-old man and 31-year-old woman live at the home.

The priest was not hearing a formal sacramental confession from the suspect at the time; the man was sitting side-by-side with the priest in the office when the 911 call was made.

School at nearby Cathedral Prep had ended for the day. Only a few students were inside at the time. School leaders locked the doors until the situation ended peacefully.

