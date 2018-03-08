Armed Man Confesses to Reverend He Killed Wife at Millcreek Township Home

The search for the man started around 3 p.m. Thursday. Police received reports that he killed his wife at a home in the 5800 block of Forest Crossing and was threatening suicide.More >>
The search for the man started around 3 p.m. Thursday. Police received reports that he killed his wife at a home in the 5800 block of Forest Crossing and was threatening suicide.More >>
Erie News Now is the first to report that soon there will be an Erie Police Department precinct, right inside Erie High School.More >>
Erie News Now is the first to report that soon there will be an Erie Police Department precinct, right inside Erie High School.More >>
Agents served federal search warrants March 1 at the Booker T. Washington Center and Arrington's east Erie home as part of an ongoing investigation.More >>
Agents served federal search warrants March 1 at the Booker T. Washington Center and Arrington's east Erie home as part of an ongoing investigation.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
A local family continues to share the story of their daughter who was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome in 2016. Last week, they moved across the country so that she can be part of a clinical trial.More >>
A local family continues to share the story of their daughter who was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome in 2016. Last week, they moved across the country so that she can be part of a clinical trial.More >>
Troopers said they take a "zero-tolerance approach" to any threat reported to State Police.More >>
Troopers said they take a "zero-tolerance approach" to any threat reported to State Police.More >>
It alleges the parties knowingly submitted claims to Medicare and Medicaid that violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and Physician Self-Referral Law.More >>
It alleges the parties knowingly submitted claims to Medicare and Medicaid that violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and Physician Self-Referral Law.More >>