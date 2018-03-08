Armed Man Confesses to Reverend He Killed Wife at Millcreek Township Home

Police have taken an armed man into custody at Saint Peter Cathedral who confessed to a reverend that he killed his own wife.

The search for the man started around 3 p.m. Thursday. Police received reports that he killed his wife at a home in the 5800 block of Forest Crossing and was threatening suicide.

Police then searched for the suspect's Mercedes SUV and reportedly pinged his cell phone to track down the man at Saint Peter Cathedral.

Millcreek Township Police confirmed a woman was found dead inside the home, and a male person of interest is in custody.

The area is blocked off near the home. Police said detectives will continue to be on the scene as they conduct their investigation.

The death is being called an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community, according to Millcreek Township Police.

Erie News Now has learned a 44-year-old man and 31-year-old woman live at the home.

