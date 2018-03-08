Man Charged with First-Degree Murder After Telling Priest He Killed His Wife

The man who confessed to a priest that he killed his own wife has been charged with first-degree murder after he was arrested at Saint Peter Cathedral Thursday afternoon.

John P. Grazioli, 44, was arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, first-degree murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, and firearm not to be carried without a license, according to prison records. He is now behind bars in the Erie County Prison.

Police received reports around 3 p.m. that a man killed his wife at a home in the 5800 block of Forest Crossing and was threatening suicide.

Investigators pinged Grazioli's cell phone and tracked down his white Mercedes SUV in a parking lot near the cathedral.

Meanwhile, Grazioli was inside the rectory office, where he told the priest that he killed his wife. The priest then called 9-1-1 and kept Grazioli calm, police said.

The situation ended peacefully around 4 p.m. when police brought Grazioli outside in handcuffs. He gave up without a fight, according to police.

Millcreek Township Police confirmed a woman was found dead inside the home. She has not been identified as of late Thursday.

Records show Grazioli and the 31-year-old woman were granted a marriage license in October 2017.

Grazioli is a financial advisor, according to several online sources.

The priest was not hearing a formal sacramental confession from Grazioli at the time; he was sitting side-by-side with the priest in the office when the 9-1-1 call was made.

School at nearby Cathedral Prep had ended for the day. Only a few students were inside at the time. School leaders locked the doors until the situation ended peacefully.

