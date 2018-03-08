NEW DETAILS: Millcreek Township Woman Allegedly Killed by Husband Identified

The woman who was killed by her husband at their Millcreek Township home has been identified in court documents obtained by Erie News Now.

Amanda Grazioli, 31, was found in the couple's Whispering Woods home on the bed in the master bedroom Thursday afternoon, according to Millcreek Township Police in the criminal complaint. She suffered a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

A handwritten note was found on the foot of the bed where the suspect - John Grazioli, 44 - confessed to the crime, police said in the complaint. He also said in the note, "I am profoundly sorry."

Grazioli then contacted his ex-wife, who called police. The complaint also said Grazioli purchased the Glock 43 used in the murder about one month ago without his wife's knowledge.

Police first received reports around 2:44 p.m. Thursday that a man killed his wife at the Forest Crossing home and was threatening suicide. Investigators pinged Grazioli's cell phone and tracked down his white Mercedes SUV in a parking lot near Saint Peter Cathedral.

Grazioli had entered the rectory office and told the priest that he killed his wife. The priest then called 911 and kept Grazioli calm, police said.

The priest was not hearing a formal sacramental confession from Grazioli at the time; he was sitting side-by-side with the priest in the office when the 911 call was made.

The situation ended around 4 p.m. when police brought Grazioli outside in handcuffs.The handgun used in the crime was found inside Grazioli's coat at the cathedral, investigators wrote in the criminal complaint.

Grazioli was taken to the Millcreek Police station, where he told investigators he was responsible for his wife's death during a recorded interview.

Grazioli was arraigned by video conference Friday morning on charges of criminal homicide, first-degree murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, and firearm not to be carried without a license. He is behind bars in the Erie County Prison without bond.

Erie News Now has learned the couple married in September 2017. Erie County issued a marriage license in October 2017.

Grazioli is a financial adviser, according to several online sources. He is listed as the President and CEO of Grazioli Asset Management, which has an office on West 12th Street in Millcreek. His LinkedIn profile shows he graduated from Gannon University.

Erie News Now has also learned Grazioli served as vice chair of the Erie Day School Board of Trustees in 2015-2016.

An autopsy on Amanda Grazioli is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

