Trump accepts offer to meet Kim Jong Un - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Trump accepts offer to meet Kim Jong Un

Posted: Updated:
Jeremy Diamond, CNN -

President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May, the South Korean national security adviser announced Thursday at the White House.

Kim told the South Koreans "he is committed to denuclearization" and pledged North Korea will "refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests" South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong said Thursday from the White House.

Kim also told the South Koreans he understands that the US and South Korea will move forward with their joint military exercises later this year.

"He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible," Chung said.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/03/09/south-korea-presser-north-korea-trump-meeting-sot-ebof.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com