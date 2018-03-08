Meadville Salvation Army expected to reopen later this month

The Meadville Salvation Army location could reopen by the end of March, officials from the non-profit tell Erie News Now on Thursday.

Crews have spent the last few months repainting and refurnishing the Park Ave. building after a fire damaged the interior just before Christmas.

Investigators determined the fire started from an electrical shortage, according to Salvation Army Capt. Jim Brown. That blaze caused more than $15,000 worth of damage. But they hope to reopen there again in the coming weeks.

"They demoed the room where the fire was at," Brown said. "Over the last several weeks, they rebuilt the room; they repainted the front part of the building."

The Salvation Army will continue operating out of the United Way of Western Crawford County,where they have been since the fire.