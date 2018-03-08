Pitt-Titusville to transform into Educational & Technical Hub

Leaders at the University of Pittsburgh are working on a plan to curb years of declining enrollment at its Titusville campus. They call it an "educational and technical hub."

"What we're able to do is meet more of the needs of education and training than Pitt can do on its own," said Lawrence Feick, vice provost for special projects at the University of Pittsburgh.

The university is in talks with smaller regional entities -- including Butler County Community College,Manchester Bidwell Corporation and the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College -- to provide more technical and health care training programs. The school would continue offering traditional college courses all operating on one campus. The programs would be tailored to fit the economic needs of Crawford County and a surrounding six-county area and could be changed every few years to fit the demands of the times, Feick said.

"Shorter courses, programs that are certificate-based where they are finishing intensive programs in months rather than multiple years," he said.

At Titusville High School, students like sophomore Devon Johnson could benefit from the hub when Pitt launches it in 2020.

"It would be great to have opportunities like that close (to home)," Johnson said during his shop class Thursday afternoon.

Another goal of the hub is help non-traditional students, typically adults who have lost their jobs and need retrained to get back into the workforce.

"If you can have a skill through a trade that can help them stay in our region, that's good for all of us," said Titusville Area School District Superintendent Karen Jez.

Pitt began exploring the hub as an option last summer when it hosted town hall meetings in Titusville. About 300 students attend the college, according to university data from Fall 2016. Tuition at the hub would likely depend on which partner is providing a particular course, said Jez, who is also on an advisory board for UPT. Students who already attend Pitt-Titusville will continue to receive the same education and the same Pitt degree while the transition begins, Feick said.

Administrators see the hub as a way to reshape the Titusville campus for years to come regardless of enrollment figures.

"It's not so dependent on having giant enrollments," Feick said, "but it's able to operate at smaller enrollments."