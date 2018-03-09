Thousands of Eggs, Embryos Potentially Damaged in Freezer Malfunction

A refrigerator malfunction at University Hospitals Fertility Clinic in Cleveland has compromised more than 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos.

Hospitals officials say it has put the hopes of having children in jeopardy for more than 700 patients.

The clinic says the refrigerator heated up to levels above what is safe for the embryos. They're now looking into whether there was a mechanical or human error.

Independent experts have been called in to investigate, and are urging patients to contact their doctors.