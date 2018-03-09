Two Local Schools Take Different Approach to National School Walkout

Schools across the area are taking part in this national school walkout later next week all to bring awareness to gun violence in the country. There’s a few local schools taking their own approach to honor the victims in that Valentine’s Day massacre last month at a school in Parkland, Florida.

School Leaders at Cathedral Preparatory School and Villa Maria Academy are choosing to take part in prayer instead of walking out.

Erie News Now sat down with President of Prep and Villa Father Scott Jabo who said the school felt this approach is unique to them.

"We recognize the power of prayer,” Father Jabo said. “The power of gathering together to celebrate a very important identity as a catholic school that our faith has to be incorporated into what we do and what better way than to gather together in prayer.”

On March 14th students and staff from both those schools will join together in prayer for 17 minutes. Instead of walking out of school and standing outside for that time. The schools will continue praying for the victims and for an end to gun violence at mass on that same day.

Following that service students will write letters and send them to the victims.

Father Jabo said he wants to keep this event unified between the schools. If students decide to participate in the national school walkout they will receive disciplinary action.

There’s mixed reaction on the school’s choice, but Father Jabo said they stand by it.

“No matter what decision is made there are people that feel they'd rather do something else,” Jabo said. “We have been pretty firm with this is the decision that we're making. We feel this is going to be very impactful allowing our entire student body faculty and staff to gather together on one focused event."

