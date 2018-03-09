Former State Budget Secretary Named Financial Monitor for Erie's Public Schools

Former Pennsylvania budget secretary Charles Zogby has been appointed financial monitor for Erie's Public Schools.

The financial monitor is required by law as part of the district's additional $14 million per year in funding.

Zogby will make superintendent-level pay and report directly to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

He pleaded guilty and paid a fine after a domestic incident with his wife in 2016, according to reports.

Gov. Tom Wolf made the pick based on three options presented by the Senate.

"We were extremely disappointed by the list presented to the governor, but given the urgent need for more funding for Erie schools, he believed getting the $14 million to the school system as soon as possible was more important than an extended fight over the choice of administrator," said J.J. Abbott, the Governor's press secretary.

Ex-state senator Jane Earll, who currently works as a consultant, was also under consideration, but a legal review found her appointment would have presented a conflict of interest.

State Sen. Dan Laughlin's nominee - Jude Abraham - withdrew his name from consideration.

The Governor's administration approached the Senate about adding additional name but was not provided the option, Abbott said.

Erie's Public Schools issued the following statement early Friday afternoon:

"Erie’s Public Schools is grateful to the Department of Education and to Governor Tom Wolf for working with us to ensure the financial solvency of our district. We are also grateful for the support of the Erie community, who have already begun charting a course for the future of our schools through their work on our district’s strategic plan. We look forward to working with Mr. Zogby to realize our community’s vision for the future of Erie’s Public Schools and ensuring that our resources are allocated to make this vision a reality."

