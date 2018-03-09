LORD Corporation Lands Biggest Contract in its History - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

LORD Corporation Lands Biggest Contract in its History

Posted: Updated:

LORD Corporation's Cambridge Springs plant will help the company fulfill the biggest contract in its 94-year history.

The global technology and manufacturing company will develop and produce the auto throttle module for Boeing's 737 MAX.

The cockpit control systems will be developed over the next few years. Production will start in 2020.

The work will also be shared with the Saint-Vallier, France facility.

LORD has been a major supplier of electromechanical solutions for cockpit control systems for nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com