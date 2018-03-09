LORD Corporation Lands Biggest Contract in its History

LORD Corporation's Cambridge Springs plant will help the company fulfill the biggest contract in its 94-year history.

The global technology and manufacturing company will develop and produce the auto throttle module for Boeing's 737 MAX.

The cockpit control systems will be developed over the next few years. Production will start in 2020.

The work will also be shared with the Saint-Vallier, France facility.

LORD has been a major supplier of electromechanical solutions for cockpit control systems for nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.