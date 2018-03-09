Oil City Man Found Not Guilty of Homicide in Fatal 2015 Shooting in Edinboro

Grazioli contacted his ex-wife, who called police.More >>
Grazioli contacted his ex-wife, who called police.More >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
The MATV web site does not include any names of board of directors, or minutes of any meetings. It is also unknown if the agency has any by-laws.More >>
The MATV web site does not include any names of board of directors, or minutes of any meetings. It is also unknown if the agency has any by-laws.More >>
Oops! We are really sorry but the page you requested cannot be found. It seems the page you were trying to reach doesn't exist anymore. It might have moved. We think the best thing might be to startMore >>
Oops! We are really sorry but the page you requested cannot be found. It seems the page you were trying to reach doesn't exist anymore. It might have moved. We think the best thing might be to startMore >>
Erie News Now is the first to report that soon there will be an Erie Police Department precinct, right inside Erie High School.More >>
Erie News Now is the first to report that soon there will be an Erie Police Department precinct, right inside Erie High School.More >>
Stevenson was charged in the death of O'Shae Imes, 22, during a botched drug deal in March 2015.More >>
Stevenson was charged in the death of O'Shae Imes, 22, during a botched drug deal in March 2015.More >>