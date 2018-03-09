Oil City Man Found Not Guilty of Homicide in Fatal 2015 Shooting in Edinboro

An Oil City man charged with killing another man at an off-campus apartment in Edinboro was found not guilty of homicide.

However, Devin Stevenson, 23, was convicted of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and drug paraphernalia.

Stevenson was charged in the death of O'Shae Imes, 22, during a botched drug deal in March 2015.

The jury reached the verdict Friday after six hours of deliberations. Jurors asked the judge early Friday afternoon to define voluntary manslaughter and reasonable doubt.

Stevenson took the stand to testify Thursday.

On the night of the shooting, Stevenson testified he went to an apartment to deliver a pound of marijuana to Andrew Baker.

During the transaction, Stevenson said a masked man, later identified as Imes, entered the room, pulled out a gun on him and demanded Stevenson to hand over the weed.

Investigators said the gun Imes used in the attempted robbery was a pellet gun.

When Imes briefly looked away, Stevenson testified he pulled out his gun and opened fire on both Imes and Baker.

Imes died a year later due to complications from three gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right leg.

Baker was shot in the shoulder and testified against Stevenson.

Baker faces a conspiracy to commit robbery charge in connection to the incident.

Stevenson testified that he shot at both men because he feared for his life.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Sellers said Stevenson’s testimony does not match up with the evidence.

Stevenson shot Imes as he attempted to run away, according to Sellers.

Imes died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds about a year after the shooting.

