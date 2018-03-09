Attorney Leonard Ambrose Speaks Out About FBI Investigation of Sonya Arrington

The lawyer for Erie City Council President Sonya Arrington is speaking out, giving his first television interview today since FBI agents searched Arrington's home.

Attorney Leonard Ambrose told Erie News Now that he is busy trying to learn more about the FBI investigation.

Last week, agents searched Arrington's home and an office she used at the Booker T. Washington Center.

Documents indicated they were investigating Mothers Against Teen Violence, a non profit Arrington founded in 2010.

It is not exactly clear what they are looking for.

But Ambrose is convinced the investigation is focused on finances of the MATV charity.

He said, "Well because of the fact documents are seized, on computers, hard drives or hard copies. It is what I would call a paper crime. Obviously they will investigate records, transactions and things like that. I have to do the same thing so I have just started my investigation."

Ambrose says there is no way of knowing how long the FBI investigation could take, but he said he has told Arrington to continue her normal duties.