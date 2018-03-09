Friend Coping With Murder of Amanda Grazioli - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Friend Coping With Murder of Amanda Grazioli

Amanda Grazioli Amanda Grazioli

A friend of murder victim Amanda Grazioli remembers her as an upbeat, positive person.

She was shot and killed yesterday in the Millcreek home she shared with her husband John Grazioli.

He is now charged with murder.

Amanda married John Grazioli last fall.

She worked at the front desk of I-Rock Fitness in Millcreek, and also spent a lot of time working out at the center.

Friends and co-workers today said they are struggling to cope with her death, leaning on each other during a very difficult time.

Friend Jake McLaughlin said, "I know everyone is a little numb right now. It is difficult to process. I feel the same way. It is just hard to understand a life taken so early."

Friends say the victim was an animal lover, active in charities to help dogs, especially pit bulls.

