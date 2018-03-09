Priest Commended in Helping With Peaceful Surrender - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Priest Commended in Helping With Peaceful Surrender

One of the unusual details about Erie County's most recent murder case is the suspect turned himself in to police at Saint Peter Cathedral.  

John Grazioli was taken into custody after he went to the cathedral asking for a priest.  Father Michael Polinek called 9-1-1 with Grazioli's consent, after Grazioli said he killed his wife. As Erie News Now reported yesterday, the two were inside the rectory, but the discussion was not part of a sacramental confession.
    

Monsignor Edward Lohse, Vicar General of the Erie Catholic Diocese, today praised Father Polinek's involvement in Grazioli's peaceful surrender.

"My understanding is that this individual wanted to talk. And Father Polinek properly did what any priest would do.  He received somebody who came to him in need," Monsignor Lohse said.

Monsignor Lohse said priests never expect something like yesterday's event to happen, but he said they must still be prepared.
 

