Sacred Heart Church in Erie Celebrating 65th Annual Spaghetti Dinner

For many people in this area, Sunday's are for spaghetti and meatballs. At Sacred Heart Parish in Erie, members make quite an event of it once a year. This year they are celebrating the 65th anniversary. 
Friday, a longtime and high profile parishioner was invited to "make some meatballs!"

Erie Mayor Joe Schember says, "I've been a members of the parish my entire life. born and raised here, went to school here. It's great and I have new insight now into the meatballs since I've seen them from start to finish. I'm looking forward to this Sunday and having a couple of them"

Sara Comi from the Altar Society, which is hosting the dinner, says "We love to have people come, we want to talk we want to see you we want you to leave with a full belly because we love to feed people." 

More than 400 pounds of pasta will be cooked for the spaghetti dinner on Sunday. It's taking place from 11am until 6pm at the Sacred Heart Auditorium. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and any child under 6 is free. 
There will also be more than 80 theme baskets raffled and a 50/50  cash raffle.  

