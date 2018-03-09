Fatal Shooting Defendant Acquitted of Homicide

Devin Stevenson fought back tears, as a jury announced its verdict.

After six hours of deliberations, the jury of seven women and five men found Stevenson not guilty of criminal homicide.

"We're obviously very grateful,” said Stevenson’s lawyer Dave Ridge. “The jury had a very difficult decision to make, and we appreciate the fact that they upheld the law in Pennsylvania."

The 23-year-old Oil City man was charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old O'Shae Imes in March of 2015.

It happened during a botched drug deal at an off campus apartment, in Edinboro.

The jury found that Stevenson was justified in shooting Imes and Andrew Baker, after the two men attempted to rob him of a pound of marijuana.

Investigators say Imes pointed a pellet gun at Stevenson, before Stevenson opened fire.

Stevenson testified that he shot the two men, because he feared for his life.

"Devin's position was when they pulled a gun on him, when he was there with the drugs, he absolutely felt that he had no choice but to fire his weapon,” said Ridge. “Not because of the drugs, but because he thought they were going to shoot him."

Imes died a year later, from complications from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right leg. Baker was shot in the shoulder and testified against Stevenson.

"It's hard for the family of O'Shae Imes in this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Paul Sellers. “Ultimately…it's a verdict that we have to respect, one that the jury gave a lot of time to."

With bond set at 10 percent of $10,000, Stevenson's family plans to bail him out of jail.

"It's been a long time coming,” said Devin’s grandfather Dean Stevenson. “It's been very tense for the family and just missing him not being with us."

Meanwhile, Imes’ mother Melissa Green sent Erie News Now the following statement:

“O’Shae was my only child and my best friend. Losing him put a pain in my heart that I can’t begin to describe. He had great work ethic and zest for life. He was a giving and caring person. I was proud of him and the work he put in to receive his bachelor’s degree and of the man he was becoming. He didn’t deserve to die this way. Assistant District Attorney Paul Sellers did an excellent job. I can’t thank him enough, but Devin Stevenson should pay for the unjustified way he took my son’s life. I’m very disappointed that justice has not been served.”

Stevenson still faces up to 12 years in prison, when he is sentenced on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to deliver.



Stevenson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20, in front of Judge John J. Mead, who presided over the trial.

