8-Ball Tournament Returns This Weekend

Billiards are back this weekend at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie.

Nearly 200 pool tables have been set up for the Pennsylvania State 8-Ball Tournament.

It's 36th year kicked off Friday afternoon with the singles tournament.

2,000 players from across the state and beyond will play. It's the fourth-largest 8-ball tournament in the country.

They must have competed in a VNEA-sanctioned league in order to participate.

Two pool entertainers will be on hand as well.

The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for spectators cost $5 per day or $10 for a three-day pass.

