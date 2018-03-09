8-Ball Tournament Returns This Weekend - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

8-Ball Tournament Returns This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

Billiards are back this weekend at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie.

Nearly 200 pool tables have been set up for the Pennsylvania State 8-Ball Tournament.

It's 36th year kicked off Friday afternoon with the singles tournament.

2,000 players from across the state and beyond will play. It's the fourth-largest 8-ball tournament in the country.

They must have competed in a VNEA-sanctioned league in order to participate.

Two pool entertainers will be on hand as well.

The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for spectators cost $5 per day or $10 for a three-day pass.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com