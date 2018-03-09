Despite Fate of Erie Maennerchor, It's Business As Usual

Although the future of the Erie Maennerchor is uncertain, local organizations and groups that meet there, continue to use the facility, despite it being listed for sale. That's the case for the I.A.W.A. which stands for the Italian American Women's Association of Erie. The group meets monthly, at the Maennerchor Club.

I.A.W.A. President, Renee Hopkins, who is also a 13-year Maennerchor member, says, "It's business as usual. I'm not afraid to schedule anything there or worry about it, even if we do end up in a different building."

The Erie Maennechor building was listed for sale under Joe Herbert realty. According to Herbert, the club, which is currently located at 1607 State Street, will be moving to a smaller location. That location is not yet known.

Hopkins tells Erie News Now that the Maennerchor Club has kept members informed about what's going on. She says, "I'm a member of the Maennerchor and I'm the President of a charity, and I want to do my best for both."

The nearly 34,000 square feet facility was founded in the late 1800's as a German Social Club. Erie News Now was told the club is looking for a building for only up to 12,000 square feet to accommodate the current membership.

Hopkins says, "There is nothing that is a big beautiful gorgeous ballroom like that, to have a wedding or a birthday party, any kind of event you have. We have our two major events for our charity there and it just is very centrally located and very reasonably priced to belong to the Maennerchor."

The facility, has a gated parking area, multiple dining and meeting rooms, several bars and a bowling alley.