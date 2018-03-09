Erie's Greek Orthodox Church serves up homemade Lenten dinners

Our Friday fish fry visits continue tonight with a stop at the Greek Orthodox Church, home of the Greek Fest

Staffers were busy in the kitchen, preparing for a busy night of making fish, home bread and many other side dishes.



They also had all of the soup bowls ready when hungry customers came strolling in at 5:00.



Organizers say it’s a special gathering for all, even those who do not go to church.

"It’s really nice because our Erie community supports us, and they come on Fridays, and we enjoy seeing them every week, and we enjoy making these meals every week.” Stella Nacopoulous, a helper, said. “And it's something very nice for our community, for lent, before we celebrate our Easter, which is called "Pascha" in Greek."

The Greek Orthodox Church will hold fish fry's the next three Fridays, from 5-7 pm. The cost is $12 for adults, children under 12 are charged $5.