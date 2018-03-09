Erie's Greek Orthodox Church serves up homemade Lenten dinners - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie's Greek Orthodox Church serves up homemade Lenten dinners

Posted: Updated:

Our Friday fish fry visits continue tonight with a stop at the Greek Orthodox Church, home of the Greek Fest

Staffers were busy in the kitchen, preparing for a busy night of making fish, home bread and many other side dishes.
 

They also had all of the soup bowls ready when hungry customers came strolling in at 5:00.
 

Organizers say its a special gathering for all, even those who do not go to church.

"It’s really nice because our Erie community supports us, and they come on Fridays, and we enjoy seeing them every week, and we enjoy making these meals every week.” Stella Nacopoulous, a helper, said. “And it's something very nice for our community, for lent, before we celebrate our Easter, which is called "Pascha" in Greek."

The Greek Orthodox Church will hold fish fry's the next three Fridays, from 5-7 pm. The cost is $12 for adults, children under 12 are charged $5.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com