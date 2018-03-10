Erie Hosts St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Hosts St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday

Grab your green apparel for Erie's St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 10.

Marchers and dozens of organizations and businesses will greet the crowds with floats, candy, music, dancing and more.

The parade starts at 11th and State, heads north to 4th Street and ends in front of St. Patrick Parish.

It kicks off at 2 p.m.

Erie Sports Now's Gary Drapcho will serve as parade emcee.

The parade is organized by the Knights and Ladies of St. Patrick.

