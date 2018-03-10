Three Charged After Drug Delivery Intercepted in Corry - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Three Charged After Drug Delivery Intercepted in Corry

State Police have made three arrests after intercepting a drug delivery in the City of Corry around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The following have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a controlled facility:

  • Theodore E. Terwilliger, 27, of Spartansburg
  • Dustin J. Dingle, 26, of Corry
  • Tasha R. Paver, 24, of Corry

All three were arraigned and taken to the Erie County Prison.

The investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.

