Three Charged After Drug Delivery Intercepted in Corry

State Police have made three arrests after intercepting a drug delivery in the City of Corry around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The following have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a controlled facility:

Theodore E. Terwilliger, 27, of Spartansburg

Dustin J. Dingle, 26, of Corry

Tasha R. Paver, 24, of Corry

All three were arraigned and taken to the Erie County Prison.

The investigation is ongoing, according to troopers.

