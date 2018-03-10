Structurally Deficient Bridge Closed in Waterford Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Structurally Deficient Bridge Closed in Waterford Township

A structurally deficient bridge on Wattsburg Road has been closed in Waterford Township.

It carries traffic over French Creek between Juva Road and Kimball Hill Road.

Deterioration of the deck forced the closure, which was announced Thursday.

Repairs will be done when the weather improves.

The bridge is not expected to reopen until late April.

