Candidate for Congress Makes Stop in Erie Saturday

Democratic Candidate for Congress, Chris Rieger made a campaign stop in Erie Saturday.

Rieger of Cranberry Township, is challenging Congressman Mike Kelly for the 16th district. It use to be the third district before the congressional maps were redrawn.

Rieger said most of the support from the district comes from Erie, and he wants to connect with voters here.

"People are anxious to see a new face, and with the way things are happening in Washington right now, they want to see a Congress this November. Because they don't like the direction things are going, they don't like efforts by our lawmakers to strip healthcare from millions of Americans, they don't like efforts by our lawmakers to remain complacent in the face of an administration that is threatening our institutions," said Rieger.

Rieger tells Erie News Now he, and his campaign will be spending the night of the primary in Erie.