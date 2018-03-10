Erie Sports Store Not Changing Gun, Ammunition Sales Policies

The Erie Sports Store said it does not plan on changing any of its policies on gun and ammunition sales, the owner said when asked by Erie News Now Thursday.

Some national chain stores have changed their policies in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida Feb. 14.

Dick's Sporting Goods no longer sells semi-automatic weapons or high-capacity magazines. The company also will not sell guns to anyone under age 21.

Walmart also announced it will not sell weapons to anyone who is under 21.

Both chains have been named in lawsuits since the policy changes.

