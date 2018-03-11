Hundreds of Volunteers Help ServErie Improve Community - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hundreds of Volunteers Help ServErie Improve Community

Posted: Updated:

An Erie organization rallied hundreds of volunteers to spend their Saturday improving the area.

People by the busload headed out to 33 sites, including non-profits and schools, as part of ServErie's Saturday Day of Service.

Some of the locations included the Mercy Center for Women and Lincoln Elementary School.

Volunteers gave each place a slight makeover.

ServErie's goal is to help revitalize the community and serve places that benefit the community daily.

"Giving back is part of living," said Dennis DiSano, volunteer. "If you don't give back, it's almost like you're not working towards your goal, your purpose in life."

"It feels good giving back to the community," said Tori Moore, volunteer. "We need more things like this going on."

ServErie Saturdays are scheduled every quarter.

