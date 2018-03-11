Water Main Replacement Expected to Cause Delays - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Water Main Replacement Expected to Cause Delays

Posted: Updated:

Work will start this week to replace a water main in east Erie.

Erie Water Works and its contractor Chivers Construction Company will be performing the work along East Avenue between East 12th Street and the railroad tracks.

The water main replacement is being done ahead of the McBride Viaduct project.

Drivers may see traffic delays and are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The work is expected to take one to two months.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com