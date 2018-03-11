PIAA Sets Second Round Basketball Matchups

PIAA basketball heads to the second round of state playoffs after an exciting opening set of games in the first weekend. Eight boys teams and sic girls squads remain alive in competition. Here's a look at the schedule for District-10 teams that remain in contention for a state championship:

Tuesday

Girls

2A Reynolds vs Coundersport - Dubois HS 7pm

3A Bellwood Antis vs West Middlesex - Plum High School 6pm

Boys

1A Union Area vs Kennedy Catholic - Slippery Rock University at 6:00pm

4A Quaker Valley vs Hickory - Slippery Rock University at 7:30pm

4A Johnstown vs Sharon - Gateway High School 6pm

Wednesday

Girls

1A AC Valley vs Kennedy Catholic - Slippery Rock University 7:30pm

1A Farrell vs North Clarion - Slippery Rock University 6pm

4A Beaver vs Villa Maria - Sharon High School 6pm

5A Gateway vs Harbor Creek - Farrell High School 6pm

Boys

2A Jeannette vs Cambridge Springs - Farrell High School 7:30pm

2A Conemaugh Twp vs West Middlesex - Armstrong High School 7:30pm

3A Greenville vs Lincoln Park - Butler His School 7:30pm

3A Mecyhurst Prep vs Richland - Butler High School 6pm

3A Seton-LaSalle vs Fairview - Sharon High School 7:30pm