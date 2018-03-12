Nurse Hosts First Solo Art Exhibition at PACA

A career nurse has traded in her stethoscope for a paint brush.

Award-winning artist Janine Lay Utegg hosted her first solo exhibition this weekend at PACA.

The theme "For the Love of Farm Animals" showcased some paintings of horses, pigs, sheep and cattle.

The event also serves a fundraiser. Part of every sale is being donated to Blended Spirits Ranch in Fairview, which helps adults and children fight depression and PTSD.

PACA's gallery is open by appointment after any of its shows.

