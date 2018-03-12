Ember + Forge Coffee Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Downtown Erie's new, locally-owned coffee shop Ember + Forge officially cut the ribbon Friday.

It's located at 4th and State.

Owner Hannah Kirby transformed the building into a hot spot for coffee lovers.

The shop makes coffee using locally roasted high-end beans.

The business is also part of the I Care for Erie movement.

"This is a tool we're going to be using to communicate the changes that are occurring in Erie," said John Buchna, CEO of the Erie Downtown Partnership. "Really, its just people's commitment to there community. It's a way to let them know about the changes but also be part of it."

"I'm excited to be a part of it," said Hannah Kirby, owner of Ember + Forge. "I certainly do care about downtown Erie, trying to revitalize it, being a part of that revitalization, and drawing more people to downtown."

You can be part of the movement on social media by using #ICareForErie.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.