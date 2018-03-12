Ember + Forge Coffee Celebrates Ribbon Cutting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ember + Forge Coffee Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 02:53 PM Updated: Mar 09, 2018 02:53 PM

Downtown Erie's new, locally-owned coffee shop Ember + Forge officially cut the ribbon Friday.

It's located at 4th and State.

Owner Hannah Kirby transformed the building into a hot spot for coffee lovers.

The shop makes coffee using locally roasted high-end beans.

The business is also part of the I Care for Erie movement.

"This is a tool we're going to be using to communicate the changes that are occurring in Erie," said John Buchna, CEO of the Erie Downtown Partnership. "Really, its just people's commitment to there community. It's a way to let them know about the changes but also be part of it."

"I'm excited to be a part of it," said Hannah Kirby, owner of Ember + Forge. "I certainly do care about downtown Erie, trying to revitalize it, being a part of that revitalization, and drawing more people to downtown."

You can be part of the movement on social media by using #ICareForErie.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com