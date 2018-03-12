Money to Help Buy Adaptive Playground for Shriners Hospital for Children

A local children's hospital received a big check Monday morning to help buy new equipment for kids.

Ronald McDonald House Charities donated $25,000 to Erie's Shriners Hospital for Children.

That money will go toward buying a new adaptive playground for the hospital.

The playground will feature equipment for all kids -- with or without disabilities.

It will have special activities for children who are impaired due to orthopaedic and neurologic deficits. Many of those patients need ongoing therapy to improve their range of motion in the affected joints.

A majority of the money was raised through the donation canisters at local McDonald's restaurants.