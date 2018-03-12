Money to Help Buy Adaptive Playground for Shriners Hospital for - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Money to Help Buy Adaptive Playground for Shriners Hospital for Children

Posted: Updated:

A local children's hospital received a big check Monday morning to help buy new equipment for kids.

Ronald McDonald House Charities donated $25,000 to Erie's Shriners Hospital for Children.

That money will go toward buying a new adaptive playground for the hospital.

The playground will feature equipment for all kids -- with or without disabilities.

It will have special activities for children who are impaired due to orthopaedic and neurologic deficits. Many of those patients need ongoing therapy to improve their range of motion in the affected joints.

A majority of the money was raised through the donation canisters at local McDonald's restaurants.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com