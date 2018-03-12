Erie School District Seeking Input for Strategic Plan

The Erie School District is once again asking for your help when it comes to hte district’s future. Just like a year ago during hte reconfiguration process, the district is seeking the community's input for their new strategic plan.



This new plan will determine future educational programs and plans for at least the next five years.

Superintendent, Brian Polio is calling this plan the road map for the district, but they can't develop it, unless they hear from the public.

Monday will be the first of two scheduled meetings in which you can share your opinions. The information gathered at Monday and Tuesday’s meetings will be taken and reviewed by a core planning team. This is a team made up of parents, students, teachers, school board members, and community leaders. They will be the ones who will sit down for six full days and ultimately develop the final strategic plan.

Superintendent, Brian Polito hopes to have this plan in place for the 2018-2019 budget, which is due in July.

The first meeting will be held, Monday, March 12th at the Jefferson Educational Society, from 6:00-7:30pm. The second will be held Tuesday, March 13th at East Middle School, from 6:00-7:30pm