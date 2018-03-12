Erie School District Seeking Input for Strategic Plan - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie School District Seeking Input for Strategic Plan

Posted: Updated:

The Erie School District is once again asking for your help when it comes to hte district’s future. Just like a year ago during hte reconfiguration process, the district is seeking the community's input for their new strategic plan.

This new plan will determine future educational programs and plans for at least the next five years.
Superintendent, Brian Polio is calling this plan the road map for the district, but they can't develop it, unless they hear from the public.

Monday will be the first of two scheduled meetings in which you can share your opinions. The information gathered at Monday and Tuesday’s meetings will be taken and reviewed by a core planning team. This is a team made up of parents, students, teachers, school board members, and community leaders. They will be the ones who will sit down for six full days and ultimately develop the final strategic plan.

Superintendent, Brian Polito hopes to have this plan in place for the 2018-2019 budget, which is due in July.

The first meeting will be held, Monday, March 12th at the Jefferson Educational Society, from 6:00-7:30pm. The second will be held Tuesday, March 13th at East Middle School, from 6:00-7:30pm

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com