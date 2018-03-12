Fairview Man Charged with Killing Wife, Stepdaughter with Child in Home

A Fairview man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after investigators said they found his wife and his stepdaughter dead inside their Fairview Township home Monday.

Regis A. Brown, 58, also faces two counts each of aggravated assault, as well as charges of abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint of a minor and possession of an instrument of crime. He was arraigned by District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis Monday night and taken to the Erie County Prison without bond.

State Police discovered the two bodies after they were called for a welfare check around 10:15 a.m. at 6620 West Ridge Road near Dutch Road after Michele Brown, 53, and Tammy Greenawalt, 35, failed to show up for work at St. Vincent Hospital.

Brown's body was found on the floor of the garage rolled in a carpet. Greenawalt, 35, was located in a bedroom in a chair covered with a blanket. Both women were killed between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, according to investigators.

State Police also said they were informed by Fairview Middle School that a juvenile arrived at school Monday with marks on her wrists. When asked about the marks, the 14-year-old told the school's principal that her grandfather tied her up Friday. The child also said her grandfather, identified as Regis Brown, took her down to his room and tied her up.

When her mother, Greenawalt, returned home later that day, a struggle ensued. The child heard her mother yelling, "What are you doing? Stop it. Stop it." Regis Brown then brought her mother down into his basement. She told investigators she saw her mother's legs tied together, and she was bleeding from the side of her head. Brown then tied Greenawalt to a chair and stabbed her in the chest several times, according to State Police.

When the child's grandmother, Michele Brown, came home from work, Regis Brown approached the Jeep in the garage and bludgeoned his wife with an unknown object, troopers said. The child told investigators she never saw her mother or grandmother after that.

Investigators said they found a sledgehammer and broken pair of scissors with what appeared to be blood on them.

The girl remained in the house all weekend, other than Saturday, when her grandfather "took her to get something to eat," according to the criminal complaint. She also said that her grandfather was not home Sunday. The girl told investigators she went to bed Sunday night and then got up Monday morning, got herself ready and got on the bus for school.

The juvenile is currently in the custody of her biological father, who did not reside in the home.

The child told investigators Regis Brown was driving a blue Suzuki SUV that belong to her mother. State Police obtained the year, model and registration for the vehicle and pinged his cell phone, the criminal complaint. Regis Brown was located in the in the City of Erie, where police performed a traffic stop and arrested him without incident in the City of Erie. State Police said he confessed to killing both his wife and his stepdaughter.

Coroner Lyell Cook pronounced both Michele Brown and Greenawalt dead just after 7 p.m. Monday. The first autopsy is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Saint Vincent released the following statement Tuesday to Erie News Now on the loss of the Michele Brown and Greenawalt:

"The family of caregivers at Saint Vincent Consultants in Cardiovascular Disease and Saint Vincent Hospital offer their profound sympathy to the family of the treasured employees whose lives were lost in this tragedy. Saint Vincent is currently working to ensure that our employees have professional emotional support onsite and on an ongoing basis to help them cope with the loss of their friends and colleagues."

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.