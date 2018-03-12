Relative Charged, Victims Identified in Fairview Township Double Homicide

A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after investigators said they found his wife and another relative dead inside a Fairview Township home Monday.

Regis A. Brown, 57, of Fairview, also faces two counts each of aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse, as well as charges of unlawful restraint of a minor and possession of an instrument of crime. He was arraigned by District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis around 9 p.m. and taken to the Erie County Prison without bond.

State Police discovered the bodies after they were called to 6620 West Ridge Road near Dutch Road around 10:04 a.m. for a welfare check on Michele R. Brown and Tammy A. Greenawalt because neither showed up for work.

Michele Brown, 53, was found on the floor in the garage while Greenawalt, 35, was located on the floor in the basement, according to troopers.

State Police also said they were informed by Fairview Middle School that a juvenile arrived at school Monday with marks on her wrists.

The child told troopers she returned home from school Friday when her grandfather, Regis Brown, took her down to his room and tied her up, investigators said. Her mother, Greenawalt, returned home, a struggle ensued and the child heard her mother yelling. Regis Brown brought her mother down into his basement; her legs were tied together, and she was bleeding from the side of her head. He tied up the mother in the chair and then stabbed her in the chest several times, according to State Police.

When the grandmother, Michele Brown, came home from work, she pulled her vehicle into the garage. That's when Regis Brown approached the vehicle and bludgeoned his wife with an unknown object, troopers said.

Regis Brown was arrested without incident in the City of Erie. State Police said he confessed to causing the deaths of both victims during an interview at the Girard barracks.

Coroner Lyell Cook pronounced both Michele Brown and Greenawalt dead just after 7 p.m. Monday. Cook had to wait for investigators to obtain a search warrant before entering the home.

The first autopsy is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The State Police Troop E Major Case Team is investigating the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

