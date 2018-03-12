State Police, Coroner Investigate Two Deaths in Fairview Townshi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police, Coroner Investigate Two Deaths in Fairview Township

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police and the Erie County Coroner are investigating two deaths at a home in Fairview Township, according to reports from the scene.

State Police called the coroner to 6620 West Ridge Road near Dutch Road around 3:52 p.m. Monday.

The coroner was able to enter the home just before 7 p.m. He had to wait for investigators to obtain a search warrant before he could go inside.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com