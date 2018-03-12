State Police, Coroner Investigate Two Deaths in Fairview Township

Pennsylvania State Police and the Erie County Coroner are investigating two deaths at a home in Fairview Township, according to reports from the scene.

State Police called the coroner to 6620 West Ridge Road near Dutch Road around 3:52 p.m. Monday.

The coroner was able to enter the home just before 7 p.m. He had to wait for investigators to obtain a search warrant before he could go inside.

No other information has been released at this time.

