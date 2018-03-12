Erie Medical Marijuana Dispensary Expected to Open Next Month

Erie's new medical marijuana dispensary is expected to open in about one month.

But an exact date won't be known until state regulators give their final approval.

Crews are now busy transforming a former real estate office on West 8th Street into a 5,000 square foot facility named Rise Erie.

Only patients who have been certified by an approved doctor can buy medical marijuana.

And it will be a cash only business, with an ATM on site.

The dispensary will start small, then expand its product line as medical marijuana production ramps up.

Owners say they want patients to feel comfortable in a spa like atmosphere..

But security will be very tight, with dozens of surveillance cameras inside and out.

Jill Beck of Green Thumb Industries said, "There is not a blind spot in the building where our security officers will not be able to see what is happening. Everything will be completely secure, not only for the safety of patients who are purchasing, but also for our staff working in the building."

The company that will operate the local facility is also opening dispensaries in DuBois and Hermitage.