Suspects Sought in Walmart Retail Theft in Cranberry - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Suspects Sought in Walmart Retail Theft in Cranberry

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspects wanted in a retail theft case at a Venango County Walmart.

A man believed to be Shane Biles, 26, of Franklin, entered the Walmart at 10 Kimberly Lane in Cranberry around 11:30 p.m. March 5, Walmart employees told investigators.

He then left the store around 12:20 a.m. with a stolen black backpack containing 3 SRS-XB20 speakers, troopers said.

Biles was driven away from the scene in the blue hatchback captured in surveillance photos.

The blonde woman who was also seen in the pictures was driving the vehicle, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person is asked to call State Police in Franklin at 814-676-6596.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

