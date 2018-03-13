Homicide Charge Dropped Against Lake City Father in Infant's Dea - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Homicide Charge Dropped Against Lake City Father in Infant's Death

Prosecutors have decided to drop the most serious charges against a Lake City man who was charged with killing his infant son.

Nathan Taylor, 23, was charged with murder in the 2016 death of his five-month-old son, Draven.

The child suffered head and brain injuries.

After reviewing additional medical records and interviewing additional medical experts, Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri told Erie News Now his office has decided to drop the criminal homicide charge.

Taylor will stand trial on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

RSS Feeds
